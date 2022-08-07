One dies, four injured in AJK tourist jeeps' pile-up

AJK, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :A tourist died and four others were injured in a pile-up involving four jeeps that were on their way back from Chitta Khatta lake in Shounter valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday.

According to AJK tourist police, the deceased was identified as Hammad Tahir of Daska, Sialkot.

The tourists who had sustained injuries in the accident were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital where they were given first aid.

"Body of the deceased has been sent to Daska," said Abdul Quddoos, in-charge tourist police.