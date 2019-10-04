UrduPoint.com
One Dies In Flash Flood In Khyber Tribal District

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:58 PM

Ne person died during flash flood in Lanti Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district, district administration said on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :One person died during flash flood in Lanti Kotal tehsil of Khyber tribal district, district administration said on Friday.

Khaistar Rehman son of Shahzad aged 32 years died after his car bearing registration number 698 was trapped in flash flood at village Ashkhel in Landi Kotal. Police and other volunteers have started rescue and rehabilitation operation.

