One dies in Karak road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A young doctor who just completed his specialization in Orthopedic surgery from Khyber Teaching Hospital died today in road accident at Indus Highway in Karak while going to his hometown.

Provincial Doctor Association, Khyber Pakthunkhwa said that Dr Amir Barqi died in collision between car and tractor trolley, in which car was badly damaged. Dr Amir Barqi died at the spot.

Dr Amir Barqi was son of Dr Asmatullah Barqi and belonged to D I Khan. He completed his MBBS from Ayub Medical College and completed his specialization on Tuesday. His funeral will be held in D I Khan.