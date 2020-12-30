UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dies In Karak Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

One dies in Karak road accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A young doctor who just completed his specialization in Orthopedic surgery from Khyber Teaching Hospital died today in road accident at Indus Highway in Karak while going to his hometown.

Provincial Doctor Association, Khyber Pakthunkhwa said that Dr Amir Barqi died in collision between car and tractor trolley, in which car was badly damaged. Dr Amir Barqi died at the spot.

Dr Amir Barqi was son of Dr Asmatullah Barqi and belonged to D I Khan. He completed his MBBS from Ayub Medical College and completed his specialization on Tuesday. His funeral will be held in D I Khan.

Related Topics

Young Doctor Doctor Car Died Road Accident Karak I Khan From

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership helping graduates of local univ ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality to intensify inspections during ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

29 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip just 0.2%, as yea ..

53 minutes ago

RTA Director explores cooperation with British Min ..

53 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs1.6 increase per unit electricity ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.