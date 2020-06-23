UrduPoint.com
One Dies In Kasur Road Accident

One dies in Kasur road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :One person was killed while other sustained injuries as a speedy van hit motorcyclists near Phoolnagar bypass in Kasur on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources the tragic incident occurred due to negligence of van driver, a private news channel reported.

Body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal process, they stated.

Later the body was handed over to the bereaved family, police have arrested the van driver and registered a case against him, a police official informed.

