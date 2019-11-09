UrduPoint.com
One Dies In Road Accident In Sargodha

Sat 09th November 2019

One dies in road accident in Sargodha

A man was killed in result of collision between a car and motorbike near Chack 116-NB Sargodha-Sillanwali road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :A man was killed in result of collision between a car and motorbike near Chack 116-NB Sargodha-Sillanwali road.

Police sources Saturday said that Muhammad Aslam resident of Chack 120-NB was moving to his house by motorcycle when a speeding car hit him. As a result, the bike rider died on spot while driver of car fled from the spot.

The police have handed over the body to the heirs and started investigations.

