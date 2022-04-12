One dies in road mishap

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a mishap as two motorcycles collided with each other at Rajanpur Multan road near purana adda under the jurisdiction of city police on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Naeem (46) years r/o moza kotroom was heading somewhere on motorcycle, when he reached near purana adda his motorcycle hit with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, he died on the spot because of receiving head injuries, while another motorcyclist named Azher Ali sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body and injured to (DHQ) hospital Rajanpur for necessary legal formalities, while police concerned have started investigations into the incident.