One Dies Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:09 PM

One dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 4 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Saturday that 584 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 164 while 20,411 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 35 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 16 at DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 101 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

