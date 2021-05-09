One dies of COVID-19, 107 more tested positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :One coronavirus patient has died and 107 more positive cases emerged during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2324 in Hyderabad district.

According to a daily situation report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 346 as one more patient had succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2324 COVID-19 cases 2277 are isolated at homes while 52 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to the report, 107 cases have been reported as positive out of 879 tests performed in the district with 12 positivity rate.