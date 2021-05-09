UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dies Of COVID-19, 107 More Tested Positive In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

One dies of COVID-19, 107 more tested positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :One coronavirus patient has died and 107 more positive cases emerged during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2324 in Hyderabad district.

According to a daily situation report, the number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 346 as one more patient had succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours in the district.

Out of 2324 COVID-19 cases 2277 are isolated at homes while 52 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to the report, 107 cases have been reported as positive out of 879 tests performed in the district with 12 positivity rate.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Hyderabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinite Clarity and Outclass Imagery Now Availabl ..

5 minutes ago

On International Humanitarian Law Day: OIC Appeals ..

5 minutes ago

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

14 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.