One Dies Of Covid-19

Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:22 PM

As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,621 and 151 new cases emerged when 9,365 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as one more patient of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,621 and 151 new cases emerged when 9,365 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He said that one more patient of COVID-19 lost live lifting the death toll to 7,621 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 9,365 samples were tested which detected 151 cases that constituted 1.6 percent current detection rate.

He said that so far 6,712,255 tests have been conducted against which 474,180 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 460,189 patients have recovered, including 11 overnight.

The CM said that currently 6,370 patients were under treatment; of them 6,154 were in home isolation, 202 at different hospitals and 14 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 197 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 151 new cases, 43 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 28 in Karachi East, Hyderabad 13, Jamshoro 10, Nawabshah 9, Tharparkar and Tando Allahyar 8 each, Badin, Thatto, Noushehro Feroz and Larkano 7 each, Karachi South, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Sanghar 6 each, Dadu and Karach Central 5 each, Umarkot 4, Sujawal 3, Malir and Korangi 5 each new covid-19 case reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

