One dies of COVID-19, 20 more cases reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :One more patient died of COVID-19 here on Tuesday, taking the death tally to 82 while 20 more positive cases were reported in the district.

According to health authorities, after changing in weather condition and non implementation on coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), a surge in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in the district since last two weeks.

Twenty, out of 468 samples taken from different schools, marriage halls, hospitals and markets, were tested positive for COVID-19 during last 24 hours, health officials said.

As many as 203 active cases are registered in the district of them 13 are under treatment in different hospitals including civil hospital while rest are isolated at their homes, officials added.

They said total number of COVID-19 cases in the district had reached to 5323 majority of them had defeated the contagion.

The health authorities also urged the people to follow standard operating procedures so that coronavirus could be contained to spread further during coming winter season.