One dies of suffocation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man on Thursday died of suffocation due to gas leakage at Bilal Colony Abbottabad.

DSP Circle Mirpur talking to media said that 22 years old Muhammad Bilal son of Shamraiz came from village Kalabagh to stay at her sister's house at Bilal town Abbottabad, in the night he left the gas heater on before sleeping.

According to the brother-in-law of Bilal, when he knocked on the door in the morning to call Bilal for breakfast he found him dead.

SHO Mirpur police station shifted the dead body to hospital and after completion of medico legal formalities handed over to the family.