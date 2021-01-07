UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dies Of Suffocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

One dies of suffocation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :A young man on Thursday died of suffocation due to gas leakage at Bilal Colony Abbottabad.

DSP Circle Mirpur talking to media said that 22 years old Muhammad Bilal son of Shamraiz came from village Kalabagh to stay at her sister's house at Bilal town Abbottabad, in the night he left the gas heater on before sleeping.

According to the brother-in-law of Bilal, when he knocked on the door in the morning to call Bilal for breakfast he found him dead.

SHO Mirpur police station shifted the dead body to hospital and after completion of medico legal formalities handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Dead Abbottabad Police Station Died Young Man Circle Mirpur Gas Family Media From

Recent Stories

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

10 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

10 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

11 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.