One Dies, One Injures In Firing Attack In Quetta

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 07:21 PM

One dies, one injures in firing attack in Quetta

One person was killed while another got serious bullet injuries by unknown gunmen at Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :One person was killed while another got serious bullet injuries by unknown gunmen at Qambarani Road area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victims were near the Qambarani Road when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, one Rais Gull Muhammad died on the spot while Saifullah received injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital where the injured treatment has been started.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

