One dies, other injured in Haripur motorcycles' collision

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A youth was killed while his cousin sustained injuries when their bikes collided in Haripur district on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place within the jurisdiction of TIP Police Station.

As a result of the collision, Saad Ali, son of Muhammad Shafiq, a resident of Islamabad, lost his life, while the other rider, Ali Nawaz, sustained severe injuries.

Police reported that the deceased and the injured were cousins, aged approximately 30 and 22 years, respectively.

Both the motorcycle riders were traveling from Islamabad to Haripur when the accident occurred.