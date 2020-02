One dies other injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A van driver has been killed and other has been injured in road mishap in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st February, 2020) A van driver has been killed and other has been injured in road mishap in Faisalabad.According to media reports, truck hit the loader van on Faisalabad GT road and as a result 18 year old loader driver died on the spot and other got injured.

Injured has been referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where his condition is stated to be critical.Body of deceased was handed over to family members after legal proceedings.