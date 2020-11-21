UrduPoint.com
One Dies, Seven Hurt In Road Mishap In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:26 PM

A person was killed while seven another sustained serious injuries due to collision between two speeding cars near Pathan hotel Mian Wali road Muzaffargarh on Saturday evening

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A person was killed while seven another sustained serious injuries due to collision between two speeding cars near Pathan hotel Mian Wali road Muzaffargarh on Saturday evening.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two over-speeding cars collided each other while overtaking near Pathan hotel Mian Wali road.

As a result, one died on the spot while seven others sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital Multan in critical condition.

