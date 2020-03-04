A person died and six others sustained injuries when a rushing hill torrent swept away six buses parked near the mausoleum of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, some 30 kilometres off here on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A person died and six others sustained injuries when a rushing hill torrent swept away six buses parked near the mausoleum of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, some 30 kilometres off here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as bus driver Akram (40), resident of Sialkot, whose dead body was retrieved by the rescuers trapped between two buses.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the buses, which had brought (Zaireen) pilgrims to the shrine, were parked near Member Wala Bor on Baghar Chor Road, which was the passage of hill torrents. Most of the pilgrims had gone into the mausoleum, while around seven were still in the buses, when the gushing torrent triggered by the heavy rain hit them. Four of the six buses were overturned.

The Rescue 1122 personnel braved heavy rain and rescued all the seven devotees trapped in the buses.

One of the injured was provided first aid on the spot while two others, including included Munshi Khan, resident of Dachkoot and Allah Ditta, resident of Samandri were shifted to a hospital.

Those trapped in the buses were Akram and M Shafiq of Sialkot, Qaisar Farooq of Samandri, and Faqeer Hussain of Faisalabad.

Meanhwile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He also expressed condolences on the death of bus driver.

Commissioner D G Khan Naseem Sadiq summoned the Administrator Auqaf and sought explanation about lack of facilities around the mausoleum and over the absence of warning signs for the devotees, besides not providing them weather update.

He also ordered the administrator to ensure proper arrangements for the devotees at the mausoleum.