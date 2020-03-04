UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Dies, Six Hurt As Hill Torrent Sweeps Buses Of Sakhi Sarwar's Devotees

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:02 PM

One dies, six hurt as hill torrent sweeps buses of Sakhi Sarwar's devotees

A person died and six others sustained injuries when a rushing hill torrent swept away six buses parked near the mausoleum of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, some 30 kilometres off here on Wednesday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A person died and six others sustained injuries when a rushing hill torrent swept away six buses parked near the mausoleum of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, some 30 kilometres off here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as bus driver Akram (40), resident of Sialkot, whose dead body was retrieved by the rescuers trapped between two buses.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the buses, which had brought (Zaireen) pilgrims to the shrine, were parked near Member Wala Bor on Baghar Chor Road, which was the passage of hill torrents. Most of the pilgrims had gone into the mausoleum, while around seven were still in the buses, when the gushing torrent triggered by the heavy rain hit them. Four of the six buses were overturned.

The Rescue 1122 personnel braved heavy rain and rescued all the seven devotees trapped in the buses.

One of the injured was provided first aid on the spot while two others, including included Munshi Khan, resident of Dachkoot and Allah Ditta, resident of Samandri were shifted to a hospital.

Those trapped in the buses were Akram and M Shafiq of Sialkot, Qaisar Farooq of Samandri, and Faqeer Hussain of Faisalabad.

Meanhwile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered officials to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He also expressed condolences on the death of bus driver.

Commissioner D G Khan Naseem Sadiq summoned the Administrator Auqaf and sought explanation about lack of facilities around the mausoleum and over the absence of warning signs for the devotees, besides not providing them weather update.

He also ordered the administrator to ensure proper arrangements for the devotees at the mausoleum.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Faisalabad Weather Chief Minister Punjab Driver Road Died Bor Sialkot Rescue 1122 All Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

3 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

33 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ma’an&#039;s ..

48 minutes ago

ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.