One dies, six injured after collision between Rickshaw and Motorbike

Hujra Shah Muqeem (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd September, 2019) One man died and 6 were injured after collision between Rickshaw and Motorbike.According to media reports, Rickshaw and Motorbike collided due to over speed near 40D stop and as a result one man died on the spot and 6 rickshaw passengers got injured.

1122 rescue teams reached spot and relief actions were started.Rescue team provided first aid and shifted them to hospital while one dead body shifted to city hospital.The perished man identified as Manzoor who was resident of D-Dipalpur.