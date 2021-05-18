UrduPoint.com
One Dies Six Injured In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:17 PM

One dies six injured in Attock

A woman died while six inclding a man, two women and three children received multiple injuries when the speedy rickshaw they were traveling by turned turtle on Attock Basal road in KalaChitta hills

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A woman died while six inclding a man, two women and three children received multiple injuries when the speedy rickshaw they were traveling by turned turtle on Attock Basal road in KalaChitta hills.

The ambulances of Rescue 1122 Attock shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Attock. Meanwhile Regional Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman visited Rescue 1122 Office Attock where he was received by District Emergency Officer Attock Dr Ashfaq Mian and briefed him.about the facilities being provided to the people in emergency .

