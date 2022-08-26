One dies, ten new coronavirus' infection cases reported

One more patient died of coronavirus raising the total death toll to 1771 and ten new patients infected with the deadly virus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :One more patient died of coronavirus raising the total death toll to 1771 and ten new patients infected with the deadly virus were reported in the district during the last 24 hours.

As per the new data released by the District Health Authority here on Friday, as many as ten more patients tested positive during the last 24 hours, including six from Potohar town and one each from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town, Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

The district health authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,443 samples were collected, out of which 1,433 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 per cent.