One Dies, Three Injure In A Road Mishap In Quetta

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

One dies, three injure in a road mishap in Quetta

A man died and three others including two women received injuries in a road mishap here near airport road area on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died and three others including two women received injuries in a road mishap here near airport road area on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit them, leaving one person dead on the spot and three others including two women injured.

The police, on information, reached the site and shifted the body and injured to civil hospital where the injured victims were being treated. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. However, the police have registered a case and started investigation.

