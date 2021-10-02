One dies, three injured in road mishap

One person has died and three others suffered critical wounds as a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on national highway near Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :One person has died and three others suffered critical wounds as a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on national highway near Bahawalpur city.

A police spokesman said that a speedy trailer leaving fly bridge over on Karachi-National highway near Bahawalpur city hit a motorcycle.

As a result of the accident, four persons riding the bike sustained serious injuries. One of them died on the spot.

The ambulance of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and transported the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where the injured were given immediate medical treatment.

The police have been investigating the incident.

Further probe was underway.