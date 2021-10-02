UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Three Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:50 PM

One dies, three injured in road mishap

One person has died and three others suffered critical wounds as a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on national highway near Bahawalpur city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :One person has died and three others suffered critical wounds as a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on national highway near Bahawalpur city.

A police spokesman said that a speedy trailer leaving fly bridge over on Karachi-National highway near Bahawalpur city hit a motorcycle.

As a result of the accident, four persons riding the bike sustained serious injuries. One of them died on the spot.

The ambulance of Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and transported the dead and injured to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where the injured were given immediate medical treatment.

The police have been investigating the incident.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Punjab Died Victoria Bahawalpur Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Efforts expedited to ensure implementation of coro ..

Efforts expedited to ensure implementation of corona SOPs

2 minutes ago
 Constables rescue family from Sindh river

Constables rescue family from Sindh river

2 minutes ago
 Dengue ward set up at DHQ under advance arrangemen ..

Dengue ward set up at DHQ under advance arrangements for dengue

4 minutes ago
 CS for gearing up crackdown against hoarders, prof ..

CS for gearing up crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

4 minutes ago
 NUMS Entry Test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS Entry Test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.