One dies, three others fell unconscious in fire incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A minor kid died while three other family members fell unconscious due to smoke inhalation after fire erupted into a house at Basti Karlo Allah Shafi chowk.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, fire erupted into a house at Basti Karlo Allah Shafi chowk and the family members including two minor kids stranded into the room.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and controlled on fire and rescued the victims.

The victims were shifted to Nishtar hospital where doctors declared death of a minor kid due to inhalation of smoke.

The deceased kid was identified as Hamza s/o Asim.

The other victims included 21 years old Irum w/o Usman, 5 years old Saban s/o Asim and 60 years old Sadaqat.

The condition of the other minor kids was also being said critical by the doctors.