One Dies, Two Hurt As Trailer Hits With Mini Coach

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2022 | 01:09 PM

One dies, two hurt as trailer hits with mini coach

A man was crushed to death while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a trailer and mini passenger van near M-4 Khanewal Interchange at Ada Nawan under jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death while two others sustained serious injuries in a collision between a trailer and mini passenger van near M-4 Khanewal Interchange at Ada Nawan under jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Yamean, 42 r/o Sheerkot was heading to his native village and when he reached near Nawan Adda, his trailer hit with a mini van coming from opposite side. As result, he died on the spot, while van driver named Suleman and a passenger Aslam got serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot and shifted the body and injured to DHQ Hospital Khanewal for necessary legal formalities. Police have started investigation into the incident.

