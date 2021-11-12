One dies, two hurt in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A person was crushed to death while two others sustained serious in a collision between two motorcycles at Ludden,Veharri road, near chak No.477 EB in the premises of Ludden police station on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, two motorcycles collided due to over speeding in which a person namely Maqsood Ahmed (39) years r/o Ludden died on the spot while two other shabeer and sulman sustained injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injures to Tehsill headquarter hospital (THQ) Burewala.