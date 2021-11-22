UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Two Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 09:35 PM





KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :A woman was killed while two persons sustained injuries due to collision between car and auto-rickshaw near 14 pull under the premises of city police station on Monday.

According to Rescue officials, a speeding car coming from Multan hit a motorcycle rickshaw when rickshaw driver tried to take U-turn at Pul-14.

As a result, a woman namely Rukhsana bibi w/o Khalid died on the spot while Sana d/o Mahboob and Yasmin s/o Farooq sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to civil hospital.

