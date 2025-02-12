Open Menu

One Dies, Two Injure As Speedy Truck Hit Car

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

One dies, two injure as Speedy Truck hit Car

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) An eight-year-old girl was died while his brother and father got injured after their car was hit by a truck here on Bannu road.

According to details, Shahjahan son of Abdullah Jan along with his 10-year-old son Safwan and 8-year-old daughter Fizza Batool were travelling towards Paniala from Dera Ismail Khan in a car.

All of sudden, their car was hit by a truck near Sadra-Morr on Bannu road in the limits of Yarik police station. As a result, the girl died on the spot while Shahjahan and his son got injured.

The body and injured were shifted to Trauma center of the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

