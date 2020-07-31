UrduPoint.com
One Dies, Two Injure In Dasht Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:51 PM

One dies, two injure in Dasht accident

A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :A man died and two other sustained injuries in a collision between two motorbikes on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, two motorcycles collided with each other due to over- speeding, as a result, a man namely Abdul Baqi died on the spot while Hazoor Bakhsh and Behram received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to Quetta civil hospital for medical aid where the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

