UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Two Injure In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 07:46 PM

One dies, two injure in road accident

One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in to collision between two motorcycles at Lahore road on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :One person was killed while two others sustained serious injuries in to collision between two motorcycles at Lahore road on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, a citizen namely Liaqat Ali resident of 425/EB was going towards Lahore road riding on motorcycle when suddenly collided with another motorcycles coming from opposite side.

As a result, Liaqat Ali died on the spot while Hamza and his accomplice riding on other motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

Upon receiving information, rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where from Hamza was referred to Nishtar hospital due to critical condition.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Died From

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces record half-year performa ..

Emirates Group announces record half-year performance for 2022-23

4 minutes ago
 Opposition Resumes March to Pakistani Capital Afte ..

Opposition Resumes March to Pakistani Capital After Imran Khan Assassination Att ..

31 seconds ago
 IRSA releases 103,700 cusecs water

IRSA releases 103,700 cusecs water

32 seconds ago
 BARD announces endowment fund for MBA students at ..

BARD announces endowment fund for MBA students at IBA

33 seconds ago
 Community school teachers demand for enhanced pays ..

Community school teachers demand for enhanced pays

5 minutes ago
 FC College University delegation meets Punjab CM

FC College University delegation meets Punjab CM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.