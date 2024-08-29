One dies, two injure in Truck-Trailer collision

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) One person was killed and two others got injured after a collision between a truck and trailer here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, a truck was rammed into a trailer due to overspeeding near Pusha-Pull on Bannu Road.

As a result, one person died and two others got injured. The accident also caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The rescue teams extricated the victims from the vehicles and shifted them to the hospital after providing first aid to the injured.

The deceased was identified as Saeed Marwat son of Shaista Khan while the injured included Shakeel Khan and Nemat Ullah.