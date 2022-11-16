UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Two Injured After Motorcycle Crashes Into Suddenly Opened Door Of Pick-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2022 | 07:18 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :One laborer died while his two brothers got injured when their motorcycle met an accident, here, at Mandhran Syedaan in the limits of Sadar Police Station on Wednesday.

According to details, three brothers were traveling towards the city when their two-wheeler crashed into a pick-up door which suddenly opened resulting in a death of one while injuring two others.

The deceased was identified as Ramzan Itra while his two brothers were identified as Haji and Syed Rasool.

The body and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera as Sadar police has registered a case on the report of the injured persons.

