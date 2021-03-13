One dies, two injured in aerial firing

A man stated to be father of groom was shot dead while a woman and 14 years old boy were injured during an aerial firing at a marriage party in the jurisdiction Kahuta police station, informed police spokesman on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :A man stated to be father of groom was shot dead while a woman and 14 years old boy were injured during an aerial firing at a marriage party in the jurisdiction Kahuta police station, informed police spokesman on Saturday.

Kahuta Police arrested two accused namely Taimoor Khan and Fahim Mustafa and registered a case under marriage law act and started further investigation.

SP Saddar Division said that the accused should be challaned with solid evidence and punished according to law.