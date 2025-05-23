Open Menu

One Dies, Two Injured In Mosque Wall Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

One dies, two injured in mosque wall collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A person died while two others sustained injuries after the minaret and wall of a mosque fell down near Vehari Road Grid Station.

According to Rescue 1122, they received an emergency call that a mosque's minaret and wall had fallen while installing a minaret. As the structure collapsed, three persons were buried under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation to recover the victims from the rubble. All three trapped individuals were pulled out. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to injuries and the body was handed over to his family. Two injured were given first aid and shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.

Local police was also present on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sadaqat s/o Liaqat while the injured as Ijaz and Khizar Abbas of Vehari Road Grid Station.

Recent Stories

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

21 minutes ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

2 hours ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

3 hours ago
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

3 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

3 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan