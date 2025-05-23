One dies, two injured in mosque wall collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A person died while two others sustained injuries after the minaret and wall of a mosque fell down near Vehari Road Grid Station.

According to Rescue 1122, they received an emergency call that a mosque's minaret and wall had fallen while installing a minaret. As the structure collapsed, three persons were buried under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation to recover the victims from the rubble. All three trapped individuals were pulled out. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to injuries and the body was handed over to his family. Two injured were given first aid and shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment.

Local police was also present on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Sadaqat s/o Liaqat while the injured as Ijaz and Khizar Abbas of Vehari Road Grid Station.