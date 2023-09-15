One dies, two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :One person dies and two others were injured in a road accident near here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley near the Lunda Bridge, Aminpur bypass.

As a result, 35-year-old Asim Rehman died instantly while 25-year-old Asad and Zumar Abbas were injured. The dead was handed over to Sandal Bar police while the injured persons were rushed to the Civil Hospital. They were residents of Chak No 55-Dhandra, Jhang Road.