One dies, two injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) A motorcyclist died and two others were injured in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two speeding motorcycles collided with each other near Faisal Garden on Sheikhupura Road.

As a result, Tayyab Sardar, 60, of Chak No.203-RB Mannanwala, was seriously injured and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Jaffar, 48, and Usman, 22, of Bhaiwala Chak Jhumra Road, to Allied Hospital after providing first aid.

The area police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.