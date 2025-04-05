One dies, two injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A youth was killed while two others were injured in a road accident near Gondal Adda on Shahpur-Sahiwal on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, they received an emergency call which reported that a speeding motorcycle carrying three young individuals had collided with a tractor-trolley.

As a result, Ali Shah, 18, s/o Waqar Shah, a resident of Muhabbata Syedda Wala, died on the spot due to a severe head injury while Zaki Shah (15) and Ali Raza (18) were injured. They were shifted to THQ Hospital Sahiwal for treatment.