One dies, two injured in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A tractor-trailer hit a motorbike leaving a young woman dead while two others including the driver wounded critically at main DG Khan Road, a rescuer said.

As per the statement of the eyewitnesses, the motorbike collided with the trailer which caused the woman identified as Sidra Ismail, 21, w/o Malik Sanaullah sitting on the rear seat of the bike to be dead on the spot.

The deceased and injured ones were shifted to DHQ hospital after informing the police of the concerned jurisdiction.