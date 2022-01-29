UrduPoint.com

One Dies, Two Rescued In Roof Collapse Incident In Defence Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 01:35 PM

At least one worker died, two rescued when a roof of under construction house collapsed on Saturday in Defence Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :At least one worker died, two rescued when a roof of under construction house collapsed on Saturday in Defence Karachi.

According to details, five labourer were busy in work, suddenly roof collapsed and all of them fell under debris of house, a private tv channel reported.

Rescue teams were busy to locate rest of the workers and teams shifted injured to nearby hospitals.

