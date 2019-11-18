UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One-dish Violation: Two Booked In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

One-dish violation: two booked in Faisalabad

The police here booked managers of two hotels on the charge of violating one-dish act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The police here booked managers of two hotels on the charge of violating one-dish act.

A police spokesman told APP on Monday that AC City Zoha Shakir along with her team visited hotels and marquees and found violation of one dish act at Royal Palace and Cristal Palace at Canal road.

The managers of these hotels including Qasim and Sarwar were booked and locked behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Road

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan says she doesn't put a lot of makeup

6 minutes ago

Haider’s century guides Pakistan to thumping win ..

16 minutes ago

Wasim Khan confident of Australia, England teams t ..

56 seconds ago

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

24 minutes ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

29 minutes ago

Art work of sculptor Sadiq Ali Shahzad to be prese ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.