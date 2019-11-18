One-dish violation: two booked in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police here booked managers of two hotels on the charge of violating one-dish act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The police here booked managers of two hotels on the charge of violating one-dish act.

A police spokesman told APP on Monday that AC City Zoha Shakir along with her team visited hotels and marquees and found violation of one dish act at Royal Palace and Cristal Palace at Canal road.

The managers of these hotels including Qasim and Sarwar were booked and locked behind the bars.