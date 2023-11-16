Open Menu

One Document Regime Implemented At Pak-Afghan Border In Chaman: Achakzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 11:14 PM

One document regime implemented at Pak-Afghan border in Chaman: Achakzai

Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that one document regime had been implemented at the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday said that one document regime had been implemented at the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman.

Over 1000 tokens had been issued for passports under the new single document regime at the Chaman Passport Office, and approximately 200 of them delivered to the applicants, he said in a statement.

“The decision for the single document regime taken at the Apex Committee chaired by the prime minister has been implemented in letter and spirit,” the minister said.

He added that the Qila Abdullah Passport Office was also fully functional and was issuing passports to the local people.

Jan Achkzai said despite all pressure the government ensured the implementation of one document regime,.

No one would be allowed to cross the border of Pakistan without fulfilling international formalities for entering any country, he added.

The credit for implementation of the single document regime went to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, the minister said.

He said the Afghan illegal immigrants, who were being repatriated to the country, would be allowed to enter Pakistan after showing their passports.

The cross-border movement between Pakistan and Afghanistan would be through legal procedures adopted internationally on borders, he maintained.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Information Minister Mardan Chaman Qila Abdullah Border All Government

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

3 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

3 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

3 minutes ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

13 minutes ago
 Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US- ..

Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US-China ties

4 minutes ago
Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

4 minutes ago
 Can hospitals be military targets? What internatio ..

Can hospitals be military targets? What international law says

15 minutes ago
 Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set ..

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

4 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

4 minutes ago
 CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one ..

CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one in Agosh Society

4 minutes ago
 Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance ..

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan