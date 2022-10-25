One dozen dacoits loot house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :More than dozen dacoits looted house of a citizen in the area of Sandal Bar police station.

Police said here on Tuesday that as many as 13 bandits stormed into the house of Muhammad Saif in Chak No.

60-JB Shahbaz Pur late night and took the family members hostage at gunpoint.

They looted cash of Rs.400,000/-, 6-tola gold jewelry, LED, blankets, wrist watches, and other valuable items at gunpoint and escaped from the scene along with booty.

Police registered a case and started investigation.