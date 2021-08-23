UrduPoint.com

One Drowned, Another Rescued In River Panjkora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:56 PM

One drowned, another rescued in River Panjkora

One person drowned while another was rescued in River Panjkora in the limits of Teshsil Timergarah, district Lower Dir, said local police on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :One person drowned while another was rescued in River Panjkora in the limits of Teshsil Timergarah, district Lower Dir, said local police on Monday.

According to details, a speedy car carrying two persons fell down into River Panjkora near Saddo area of Timergarah.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started efforts to recover missing bodies with the help of locals.

As a result, one person identified as Rahimzada drowned while another namely Salman sustained injuries. The body and the injured person were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital Timergarah for medical cover.

Related Topics

Injured Police Car Dir Rescue 1122

More Stories From Pakistan

