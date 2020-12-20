UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Drug Peddler Held,1 Kg Drug Seized

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 08:40 PM

One drug peddler held,1 kg drug seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered more than 1 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman informed that,Pirwadhi police have arrested drug pusher namely Sajid Mehmood and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

Police have registered a case under narcotics act while further investigations are underway.City Police Officer,Deputy Inspector General of Police,Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

26 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

41 minutes ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

41 minutes ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

41 minutes ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

41 minutes ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.