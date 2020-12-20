One drug peddler held,1 kg drug seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered more than 1 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

Police spokesman informed that,Pirwadhi police have arrested drug pusher namely Sajid Mehmood and recovered 1.3 kg drugs from his possession.

Police have registered a case under narcotics act while further investigations are underway.City Police Officer,Deputy Inspector General of Police,Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of police team adding that drugs business must be discouraged.CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.