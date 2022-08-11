One electrocuted, 7 injured in two separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :One person was electrocuted while seven others were injured in two different incidents, near here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that an electrician was repairing a water pump motor in Street No 5, Gul Bahar Colony in People's Colony area when he suffered fatal electric shock. He died before provision of the first aid.

The victim was identified as Babar, son of Bashir Ahmed, of Suhailabad. Rescuers removed the body to the mortuary at DHQ hospital.

In the second incident, a speeding van overturned near Wapda City on Sahianwala Road. As a result, seven people including Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Mehtab, Sajida, Shaista, Mukhtar, Ghulam Ghous, Bashir and Sajida were injured. The condition of one of them was stated to be serious. All the injured were rushed to THQ Chak Jhumra.