UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Electrocuted, Another Critically Injured In District Abbottabad And Haripur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 09:40 PM

One electrocuted, another critically injured in district Abbottabad and Haripur

At least one person was electrocuted and another critically injured in district Abbottabad and Haripur on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :At least one person was electrocuted and another critically injured in district Abbottabad and Haripur on Thursday.

According to the details, in first incident a 46 years old woman wife of the Muhammad Javed who went to the forest at a nearby hill of Nawanshahr Abbottabad where her goats were grazing and she suddenly touched an electricity pole ensuing in electrocution.

In another accident, a young auto mechanic Gohar Khan sustained critical injuries due to electric shocks at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and shifted to Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Burn center, Wah.

The accident took place at Hattar where the electricity wires were openly hanging with the pole and when Gohar Khan passed through the area he touched with them resulting electrocuted critical injuries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Electricity Abbottabad Wife Young Haripur Women

Recent Stories

PCB Medical Advisory Committee discusses player sa ..

56 minutes ago

UAE achieves excellence in various international i ..

1 hour ago

Scandal in US Puerto Rico Reflects Corruption That ..

3 minutes ago

Recent Events in Eastern Ukraine Show That Crisis ..

3 minutes ago

Simon Yates wins first Tour de France stage in Pyr ..

3 minutes ago

Simonyan Mocks US Senator's Statements About Russi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.