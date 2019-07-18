One electrocuted, another critically injured in district Abbottabad and Haripur

(@imziishan)

At least one person was electrocuted and another critically injured in district Abbottabad and Haripur on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :At least one person was electrocuted and another critically injured in district Abbottabad and Haripur on Thursday.

According to the details, in first incident a 46 years old woman wife of the Muhammad Javed who went to the forest at a nearby hill of Nawanshahr Abbottabad where her goats were grazing and she suddenly touched an electricity pole ensuing in electrocution.

In another accident, a young auto mechanic Gohar Khan sustained critical injuries due to electric shocks at Hattar Industrial Estate (HIE) and shifted to Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Burn center, Wah.

The accident took place at Hattar where the electricity wires were openly hanging with the pole and when Gohar Khan passed through the area he touched with them resulting electrocuted critical injuries.