One electrocuted, another injured

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted while working on a fodder-cutting machine, and another received severe electric shock near here on Friday.

Rescue spokesperson told APP that Imran Mukhtar (35), and Ashraf Zain (13), were preparing fodder on a machine in village Orara, when they received electric shock.

Imran died on-the-spot, while his co-worker Ashraf Zain was injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to DHQ Hospital Kasur.