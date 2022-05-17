One electrocuted in Jampur

A man was electrocuted to death as he touched electric wires while working electricity related work at his home in Jampur on Tuesday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :A man was electrocuted to death as he touched electric wires while working electricity related work at his home in Jampur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Intezaar resident of Jampur received electric shock while he was working at his house, he died on the spot.