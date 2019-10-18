One electrocuted in Karachi

A man was electrocuted while repairing house hold electric socket near the area of Mangu Peer in Karachi on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was electrocuted while repairing house hold electric socket near the area of Mangu Peer in Karachi on Friday.

According to a rescue official the incident occurred when the victim was fixing the electric socket of his room and accidentally touched the nude electric wire, a private news channel reported.

The man received the severe electric shock and died on the spot, later the body was taken to a nearby hospital for an autopsy, the report said.