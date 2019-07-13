UrduPoint.com
One Electrocuted To Death In Mardan

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

One person was killed and two others injured when they were electrocuted by high power transmission line in Shergarh area of district Mardan on Saturday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed and two others injured when they were electrocuted by high power transmission line in Shergarh area of district Mardan on Saturday morning.

According to details, they were working on the roof of a mosque when they touched the line. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

