One electrocuted to death in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :One person was killed and two others injured when they were electrocuted by high power transmission line in Shergarh area of district Mardan on Saturday morning.

According to details, they were working on the roof of a mosque when they touched the line. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital.