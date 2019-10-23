One exam duty allowed in a year: DEO

The District Education Officer Peshawar has notified that the employees of education department will be allowed to perform one exam duty in a year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The District Education Officer Peshawar has notified that the employees of education department will be allowed to perform one exam duty in a year.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday directed all the heads of schools that one duty in exams will be allowed in a year.

Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who perform more than one duty in examination in a year.