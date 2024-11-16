Open Menu

One Falls To Death In Well

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM

One falls to death in well

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A man died and another sustained serious injuries when they fell into a well while stealing wires and other goods from a tube-well in 245/EB village.

According to details, two drug-addicts, later identified as Muhammad Tayyib and Muhammad Faheem, attempted to steal power cables and other items from a tube-well when they fell into the well.

As a result, Tayyib died and Faheem sustained injuries.

On being informed by locals, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and brought out the body and the injured person from the well. The injured was shifted an area hospital. Both belonged to 245/EB village.

APP/aaj

Related Topics

Injured Died Man From

Recent Stories

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

7 minutes ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

15 minutes ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

20 minutes ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

26 minutes ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

15 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

15 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan