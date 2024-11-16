One Falls To Death In Well
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 02:50 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A man died and another sustained serious injuries when they fell into a well while stealing wires and other goods from a tube-well in 245/EB village.
According to details, two drug-addicts, later identified as Muhammad Tayyib and Muhammad Faheem, attempted to steal power cables and other items from a tube-well when they fell into the well.
As a result, Tayyib died and Faheem sustained injuries.
On being informed by locals, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and brought out the body and the injured person from the well. The injured was shifted an area hospital. Both belonged to 245/EB village.
APP/aaj
